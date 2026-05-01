Kentucky Derby 2026: What to know about the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown

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The 152nd Kentucky Derby, the home of "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," will take place on Saturday at the legendary Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

The first leg of the Triple Crown is traditionally held on the first Saturday in May. Twenty three-year-old horses will compete for a $5 million purse, with the winner of the 1¼-mile race taking home $3.1 million.

Three horses have already been scratched from this year’s race. Silent Tactic was scratched due to a foot injury and will be replaced by Great White. Fulleffort was scratched with an ankle injury and is replaced by Ocelli. Right to Party was scratched due to right front lameness and will be replaced by Robusta.

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Here is what you need to know heading into the race:

Who is racing and what are the betting odds?

Renegade (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 4-1 Albus (Manny Franco) 30-1 Intrepido (Hector Berrios) 50-1 Litmus Test (Martin Garcia) 50-1 Right to Party (Chris Elliott) SCRATCHED Commandment (Luis Saez) 6-1 Danon Bourbon (Atsuya Nishimura) 20-1 So Happy (Mike Smith) 15-1 The Puma (Javier Castellano) 10-1 Wonder Dean (Ryusei Sakai) 30-1 Incredibolt (Jaime Torres) 20-1 Chief Wallabee (Junior Alvarado) 8-1 Silent Tactic (Cristian Torres) SCRATCHED Potente (Juan Hernandez) 20-1 Emerging Market (Flavien Prat) 15-1 Pavlovian (Edwin Maldonado) 30-1 Six Speed (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 50-1 Further Ado (John Velasquez) 6-1 Golden Tempo (Jose Ortiz) 30-1 Fulleffort (Tyler Gaffalione) 20-1 Great White (Alex Achard) 50-1 Ocelli (Joe Ramos) 50-1 Robusta (Cristian Torres) 50-1

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Who are the favorites?

Renegade, who is trained by Todd A. Pletcher, is the current favorite at 4-1. Commandment, who is trained by Brad H. Cox, and Further Ado, who is also trained by Cox, are both at 6-1.

Chief Wallabee, who is trained by William I. Mott, is at 8-1. The Puma, who is trained by Gustavo Delgado, is at 10-1.

What everyone’s talking about ahead of the Derby

The weather is not expected to be a factor. It will be a little cooler than usual in the morning, and there is a chance of rain in the afternoon, but it should be clear for the race. It is projected to be 58 degrees when the race kicks off, which is cooler than the average temperature of the Kentucky Derby at 74 degrees, according to Kentucky.com.

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The 152nd Kentucky Derby will be Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert’s second appearance since being banned for four years. He was handed a suspension after his record-breaking seventh victory at the race in 2021 was later stripped due to a failed drug test.

Cherie DeVaux, the trainer of Golden Tempo, is looking to make history and became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby. Vicki was the last woman trainer to have a horse in the derby, when Hidden Stash finished 13th in 2021. Shelley Riley has the best finish for women trainers, when Casual Lies came in second in 1992.

Smith, the jockey of So Happy, is 59-years-old and looking to become the oldest jockey to ever win the Kentucky Derby. Willie Shoemaker currently holds the record for oldest jockey to win, as he was 54 when Ferdinand won in 1986. Shoemaker died at 72 in 2003.

How to watch?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: May 2, 2026

Projected Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Purse: $5 million

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