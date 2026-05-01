Browns coach Todd Monken keeping QB competition open amid uneven practice reps, Shedeur Sanders buzz

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The Cleveland Browns entered last season with one of the NFL's more crowded quarterback rooms.

Shedeur Sanders took over the starting quarterback duties in Week 12 last season, and after two more starts, he was named the starter for the remainder of the season. Dillon Gabriel moved to a backup role as Deshaun Watson stayed on the physically unable to perform list, even after the team opened his 21-day practice window in December.

Sanders, Gabriel and Watson are all set to return in 2026, but it remains unclear which quarterback will be under center when the regular season begins this fall. Browns head coach Todd Monken reiterated his stance on maintaining an open competition for the starting job, telling Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan that it is premature to name a starter.

"It’s my job to let it play out," Monken said.

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Monken’s comments Friday are in line with his previously stated belief in letting the players decide who plays and giving all involved opportunities as the competition evolves.

The remarks also follow a report that Watson leads the race for the starting job. They also come after Shilo Sanders downplayed the report and publicly expressed support for his brother Shedeur’s bid for QB1.

DESHAUN WATSON HAS 'INSIDE TRACK' TO BE BROWNS' WEEK 1 STARTING QUARTERBACK OVER SHEDEUR SANDERS: REPORT

Monken, who was hired in January, is expected to introduce a new offensive system in Cleveland. The first-year coach has indicated he ultimately prefers one quarterback to separate himself from the group.

The Browns held a three-day voluntary minicamp shortly before the 2026 NFL Draft. At the lone open practice open to the media, Watson led the quarterback rotation in most drills, but Monken said the plan called for Sanders to get more reps overall.

"I’m not there yet, so I can’t say (there’s a leader)," Monken added. "We’ve been on the field three days."

The Browns are scheduled to begin organized team activities (OTAs) in mid-May. The following month, the team will hold a mandatory minicamp. The offseason program then concludes before training camp begins in July.

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The Browns drafted Taylen Green in the sixth round in last week's draft.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Browns general manager Andrew Berry cautioned that there's no rush to decide on the starting quarterback.

"We don't have to make that decision anytime soon," Berry said at the time. "I think any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete to earn a role. Those two would be no different."

The Browns went 5-12 last season.

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