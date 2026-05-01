Steelers star DK Metcalf will not face criminal charges for viral altercation with Lions fan

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The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf will not be charged for an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field in December.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also denied a request for a warrant.

"On December 21, 2025, during an NFL football game at Ford Field, located in the 2000 block of Brush Street in Detroit, a 45-year-old male Lions fan, was seated in the stands behind the Pittsburgh Steelers' bench, allegedly heckling player DeKaylin Metcalf, 28. At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that the fan left his seat holding a Metcalf’s jersey to get an autograph," the announcement said.

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"As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back. The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game."

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said the fan, Ryan Kennedy, security staff, and people in attendance were all interviewed, along with video footage from various angles. After an extensive review, it opted not to charge Metcalf.

Kennedy filed a $100 million lawsuit that names Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ford Field, the Lions’ stadium, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe.

The filing outlines nine counts, including negligence against Ford Field and multiple defamation claims against Metcalf, Johnson and Sharpe's Shay Shay Media.

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Kennedy’s lawyer, Jon Marko, told Fox News Digital that the lack of criminal charges for Metcalf is irrelevant for their civil case. He cited the prosecutor’s lack of resources for not charging Metcalf.

"The prosecutor's decision is completely irrelevant to our case, our civil case. You know, prosecutors’ offices, especially busy prosecutors’ office and major metropolitan areas like Detroit, have priorities when making charging decisions, and they have a very limited amount of resources that they can use, and they use those resources to go after the most egregious crimes, such as homicides and things of that nature. I mean, in this case, clearly, the video shows what I believe to be an assault and battery, any reasonable person looking at it, I think, would see the same thing," Marko told Fox News Digital.

"This was out in public. There was numerous witnesses, and it was on a video, but I think that just the expense and resources necessary to prosecute this misdemeanor assault and battery that was most likely what led the prosecutor's office to decide not to charge, not the idea that the crime did not commit, was not committed. So, it's irrelevant for us whether the prosecutor charged or not, we're gonna still be seeking full justice for the assault and battery through our civil case."

Mitch Schuster of Meister Seelig & Schuster, the attorney for Metcalf, applauded the decision to drop the criminal charges.

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"The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to bring charges against DeKaylin Metcalf related to the incident involving Ryan Kennedy on December 21, 2025. We applaud the decision and are thankful for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to this just result.

"We are confident that justice will also prevail in the civil claim involving Mr. Kennedy. As Mr. Metcalf’s counterclaim in the civil case makes clear, Mr. Kennedy’s hate-fueled conduct has no place anywhere, and especially not in professional sports."

Metcalf was suspended two games by the NFL for the incident.

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Metcalf was shown by the CBS broadcast grabbing a fan by the shirt and taking a swing at him. NFL Network reported that the fan made derogatory comments toward the 28-year-old. Kennedy later denied the allegation.

Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that he was heckling Metcalf by calling him by his full name.

Fox News Digital reached out to Metcalf's agent for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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