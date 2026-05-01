Dee Winters on 49ers Trading Him to Cowboys: 'I Wasn't Expecting It At All'

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Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, linebacker Dee Winters was a crucial member of the San Francisco 49ers' defense. He left the draft as one of the new faces of a new-look Dallas Cowboys defense.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit. … I definitely didn't have any plans on being traded," Winters said about being dealt to Dallas during the draft, according to the Cowboys' team website. "But everything happens for a reason. I'm excited that I'm back home and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

Dallas traded the No. 152 pick in this year's draft to San Francisco to acquire Winters, a Texas native and TCU alum who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Winters is coming off arguably the best season of his three-year NFL career. In 2025, he set career highs with one interception — which he returned for a touchdown — five passes defended, eight tackles for loss and 101 combined tackles.

What was the key to his success?

"I think just the attention to detail last year, and just kind of understanding what offenses like to do," Winters said about his 2025 campaign. "I feel like I started to pick up on it more as I got reps. Just that experience, each and every game getting better and trying to use that motto. I think that really helped me have a decent year."

Meanwhile, in Dallas, the Cowboys surrendered the most points in the NFL (30.1 per game), finished 30th in opponent total yards (377.0 per game) and logged just 35.0 sacks (five-way tie for 22nd). After the season, Dallas fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one year in favor of former Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who has a vivid plan for Winters.

"He wants to get me in space," Winters said. "He feels like one of my assets is me being in space and being able to make tackles in space. Just run and hit with my physicality and speed that I bring to the game. Him and I are both excited to see what that looks like and go from there."

Winters was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at TCU (2019-22), which is roughly 20 minutes west of AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys. He grew up in Burton, Texas, roughly three-and-a-half hours south of Dallas.

The Cowboys have revamped their defense this offseason. In addition to acquiring Winters, Dallas traded for Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and signed defensive backs Jalen Thompson (three-year, $33 million deal) and Cobie Durant (one-year, $4 million deal). Then in the draft, Dallas selected Ohio State Buckeyes safety and two-time All-American Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick and UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 pick.