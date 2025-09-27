Kurt Warner critiques latest NFL kickoff rules changes after Seahawks last-second win over Cardinals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl winner Kurt Warner enjoys some of the elements that the latest tweaks to the NFL’s dynamic kickoff rule provide, but he also believes they’re far from perfect.

Warner suggested that the changes to kickoffs ultimately provide too much of a competitive edge to offenses.

"I do enjoy watching kickoff returns again… but did NFL Competition Committee take into consideration how good kickers are now???" the two-time NFL MVP asked on X. "Drives need to be like 15 yards on average to get into FG range… seems to be skewing things even more for the offense!! I think everything should be earned… not given!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The dynamic kickoff rule was implemented before the start of the 2024 season. The new directive created a landing zone between the end zone and the 20-yard line. Players from each team wait between the 30- and 40-yard lines for the ball to be received or downed.

In Week 1 of the 2024 season, teams returned 75.6% of kickoffs — the highest rate in any week since the 2010 season.

Before the 2025 season kicked off, the league approved more changes to its dynamic kickoff rules. This season, some touchbacks resulted in the ball being placed at the 35-yard line. If one team falls behind on the scoreboard, it now has the option of declaring an onside kick.

TRUMP TAKES ISSUE WITH NFL'S 'RIDICULOUS-LOOKING' DYNAMIC KICKOFF

Furthermore, if a kick lands short of the designated landing zone, the receiving team will begin its drive at the 40-yard line.

Many special teams coordinators have been tasked with finding kicking strategies that end with the ball falling inside the landing zone. The goal likely is to make it more difficult for the receiving team to field the ball cleanly and effectively reduce return yardage.

Other teams appear to have no issue conceding 35 yards and are asking kickers to kick the ball far enough to trigger an automatic touchback.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The kickoff was a subject of debate after Thursday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks started what ended up being their game-winning drive at the 40-yard line after the Cardinals' kickoff debacle in the final minute.

Seattle then quickly marched into field-goal range and later celebrated moving to 3-1.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.