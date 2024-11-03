Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC star Henry Cejudo speaks out against trans inclusion in women's sports

Cejudo was with fellow fighters at an event in Michigan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
UFC star Henry Cejudo spoke out against trans inclusion in women’s sports on Sunday as he stumped for former President Donald Trump in Michigan.

Cejudo was among the UFC fighters who spoke to Arab Americans in Dearborn at a Yemeni restaurant. He was joined by Rashad Evans and Frankie Edger. While talking about why Arab Americans should vote for Trump was the main course on the menu, a side dish of trans inclusion in women’s sports was made available.

Henry Cejudo at UFC 298

Henry Cejudo reacts during UFC 298 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 17, 2024. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"You’re fighting for your dreams, and next you know it, there’s a guy in a woman’s sport that’s winning your daughter’s or your son’s trophy," Cejudo said, via the New York Post.

Transgender women competing against biological females in women’s sports has been touched on mostly by Trump during his campaign rallies.

On Saturday, Trump invited members of the Roanoke College women’s swimming team who spoke out against competing against a transgender athlete in their sport.

Henry Cejudo in 2020

MMA champion and wrestling Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, who lived much of his life in Phoenix, speaks while campaigning for then-President Trump at the Latinos for Trump South Phoenix field office on Sept. 23, 2020. (David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

UFC'S DANA WHITE WARNS HARRIS IS 'STATUS QUO' FOR AMERICANS DESPERATE FOR CHANGE

The team wore shirts that said "Keep [hot dogs] out of women's sports."

The Biden-Harris administration altered Title IX to include rules that forbid discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The White House stopped short of forbidding schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes.

Lia Thomas looks on

Lia Thomas looks on from the podium after finishing fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 18, 2022 in Atlanta. (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Several states have enacted "Save Women’s Sports" laws to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics also followed suit in banning trans inclusion in women’s sports.

