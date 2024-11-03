UFC star Henry Cejudo speaks out against trans inclusion in women's sports

UFC star Henry Cejudo spoke out against trans inclusion in women’s sports on Sunday as he stumped for former President Donald Trump in Michigan.

Cejudo was among the UFC fighters who spoke to Arab Americans in Dearborn at a Yemeni restaurant. He was joined by Rashad Evans and Frankie Edger. While talking about why Arab Americans should vote for Trump was the main course on the menu, a side dish of trans inclusion in women’s sports was made available.

"You’re fighting for your dreams, and next you know it, there’s a guy in a woman’s sport that’s winning your daughter’s or your son’s trophy," Cejudo said, via the New York Post.

Transgender women competing against biological females in women’s sports has been touched on mostly by Trump during his campaign rallies.

On Saturday, Trump invited members of the Roanoke College women’s swimming team who spoke out against competing against a transgender athlete in their sport.

The team wore shirts that said "Keep [hot dogs] out of women's sports."

The Biden-Harris administration altered Title IX to include rules that forbid discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The White House stopped short of forbidding schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes.

Several states have enacted "Save Women’s Sports" laws to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics also followed suit in banning trans inclusion in women’s sports.