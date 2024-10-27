Expand / Collapse search
UFC's Dana White warns Harris is 'status quo' for Americans desperate for change

White speaks at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden

UFC President Dana White spoke out against Vice President Harris in New York City on Sunday as he stumped for former President Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally.

White warned those in attendance and those at home watching that a vote for Harris was for the "status quo" and that "vague" promises weren’t going to help Americans.

Dana White at Rally event

Dana White, president of UFC, speaks during a campaign event with former President Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"She can get your party’s nomination without even facing voters," White said. "What else? What else can she offer the American people other than vague promises and no plan?

"She talks a lot about the need for change and her hope for the future. Hope and change. Does that sound familiar? She can use the old Obama playbook, but she’s not Obama, and she is no agent of change. She is the sitting vice president of the United States right now. What she hopes is voters will focus on the future because she doesn’t want us looking at the last four years to see what we really need to change."

White said Americans need change from "sky-high inflation" and "wide-open borders." He also criticized the Biden-Harris administration for "weakness" abroad.

Dana White in 2024

Dana White (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

White followed Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, about Harris’ answer on "The View" when she said there was "nothing" that came to mind after getting asked what she would change over the last four years.

"So, don’t take my word for it, take hers. She will not change a thing," White said. "Hope is nice. But hope is not a plan. Change is needed. But change won’t come from the status quo, and she is the status quo.

"If you want real change, you’ll vote for proven leadership."

Trump at UFC 302

Former President Trump and UFC President Dana White are shown at UFC 302, June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

White has been a long-time friend of Trump’s – going back to the UFC days. White has thanked Trump for helping UFC get mainstream attention. He also backed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

