UFC star comes to Joe Rogan's defense after Ronda Rousey's swipe

UFC star Valentina Shevchenko came to Joe Rogan’s defense on Sunday after the broadcaster and commentator faced criticism from MMA legend Ronda Rousey.

Rousey took her swipe at Rogan in a podcast interview with Bert Kreischer, saying that she wouldn’t take fighting advice from him because he’s "not an expert."

As the interview went viral across social media, Shevchenko fired back on X.

"I see Joe Rogan as huge expert of Martial Arts, noble man, hunter, sportsman, and good example for youth!" she wrote in a post.

Rousey and Kreischer bantered back and forth about her mixed martial arts skills in an episode of the "Bertcast Podcast."

Kreischer asked whether there would be a price to get her back into the Octagon.

"I mean, I have everything I want. There’s nothing that would really change my life," she said

When Kreischer started to name prices, he joked about a hypothetical offer to beat him up. She said she would beat him up in front of his house. He laughed as he asked, "How long do I get to train?"

Kreischer then said he would ask Rogan for some tips on mixed martial arts. Rousey took her jab at Rogan there.

"He wouldn’t know," she said. "He’s not an expert. He’s a fan with an audience. Never fought… taekwondo is not fighting."

Rousey and Rogan’s relationship appeared to have soured toward the end of her run in the UFC following losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. She claimed in an interview last year that Rogan and others "turned" on her.

Rousey won an Olympic bronze medal in judo in 2008 before she turned to the world of MMA. She was the women’s bantamweight champion and made six title defenses. She was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

In WWE, she was a three-time women’s champion and a tag team champion before she departed the company.