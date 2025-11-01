Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFC

UFC legend Ronda Rousey takes swipe at Joe Rogan in interview

Rousey had a stellar career in UFC

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey took a swipe at commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan in a recent interview with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Rousey and Kreischer bantered back and forth about her mixed martial arts skills in an episode of the "Bertcast Podcast." Kreischer asked whether there would be a price point to get her back into the Octagon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ronda Rousey in 2015

Ronda Rousey talks about her upcoming championship fight during media day for UFC 184 at Glendale Fighting Club on Feb. 18, 2015. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

"I mean, I have everything I want. There’s nothing that would really change my life," she said

When Kreischer started to name price points, he joked about a hypothetical offer to beat him up. She said she would beat him up in front of his house. He laughed as he asked, "How long do I get to train?"

Kreischer then said he would ask Rogan for some tips on mixed martial arts. Rousey took her jab at Rogan there.

UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP TOM ASPINALL CRITICIZED FOR STOPPING FIGHT VS CIRYL GANE AFTER DOUBLE-POKE IN EYES

Joe Rogan at a UFC fight

Joe Rogan during weigh ins for UFC 274 at the Arizona Federal Theatre.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

"He wouldn’t know," she said. "He’s not an expert. He’s a fan with an audience. Never fought … Taekwondo is not fighting."

Rousey and Rogan’s relationship appeared to have soured toward the end of her run in the UFC following her losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. She claimed in an interview last year that Rogan and others "turned" on her.

Rousey won an Olympic bronze medal in judo in 2008 before she turned to the world of MMA. She was the women’s bantamweight champion and made six title defenses. She was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ronda Rousey takes on the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey battles competitors during the women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center on Jan. 29, 2022. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In WWE, she was a three-time women’s champion and a tag team champion before she departed from the company.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue