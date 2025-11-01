UFC legend Ronda Rousey takes swipe at Joe Rogan in interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey took a swipe at commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan in a recent interview with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Rousey and Kreischer bantered back and forth about her mixed martial arts skills in an episode of the "Bertcast Podcast." Kreischer asked whether there would be a price point to get her back into the Octagon.

"I mean, I have everything I want. There’s nothing that would really change my life," she said

When Kreischer started to name price points, he joked about a hypothetical offer to beat him up. She said she would beat him up in front of his house. He laughed as he asked, "How long do I get to train?"

Kreischer then said he would ask Rogan for some tips on mixed martial arts. Rousey took her jab at Rogan there.

"He wouldn’t know," she said. "He’s not an expert. He’s a fan with an audience. Never fought … Taekwondo is not fighting."

Rousey and Rogan’s relationship appeared to have soured toward the end of her run in the UFC following her losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. She claimed in an interview last year that Rogan and others "turned" on her.

Rousey won an Olympic bronze medal in judo in 2008 before she turned to the world of MMA. She was the women’s bantamweight champion and made six title defenses. She was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

In WWE, she was a three-time women’s champion and a tag team champion before she departed from the company.