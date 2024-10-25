Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star Colby Covington says 'real men' see through Harris-Walz's act, praises Trump as 'fearless'

Covington made his remarks on "The Ingraham Angle"

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
UFC fighter accuses Democrats of trying 'to neuter masculinity' Video

UFC fighter accuses Democrats of trying 'to neuter masculinity'

UFC fighter Colby Covington discusses the fight for the 'bro vote' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

UFC star Colby Covington said Thursday that Democrats "have spent years trying to neuter traditional masculinity" and is why men have flocked to the side of former President Donald Trump.

Covington, a staunch supporter of Trump, sounded off on Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s hopes for the White House on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle."

Colby Covington at UFC 296

Colby Covington is seen on stage during the UFC 296 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"Real men in America know that everything with Harris-Walz regime do is all for theater," he said. "Putting a shotgun in Walz’s hand and the guy doesn’t even know how to hold a gun properly is obviously a tell-tale sign it’s a work. It’s not real. He’s not out there shooting shotguns. 

"What they’ve done the last four years to this country is a disgrace. You can’t erase any of that. And Kamala isn’t owning up to any of the things she’s done to this country. Real men in this country see through that."

Colby Covington at UFC 296

Colby Covington rests between rounds in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The former interim UFC welterweight champion explained that "real men" see Trump as the pillar of masculinity.

"The guy is out there taking bullets and then the guy’s out there with his fist, saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ Like c’mon," he added. That guy in the face of danger is fearless.

Trump at Vegas rally

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point Action "United for Change" campaign rally in Las Vegas on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

"He’s doing it for the people. He doesn’t have to be doing this. He could be on a yacht, he could be in his beautiful mansion in Mar-a-Lago. But he chose to fight for the people and putting America first."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.