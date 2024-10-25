UFC star Colby Covington says 'real men' see through Harris-Walz's act, praises Trump as 'fearless'

UFC star Colby Covington said Thursday that Democrats "have spent years trying to neuter traditional masculinity" and is why men have flocked to the side of former President Donald Trump.

Covington, a staunch supporter of Trump, sounded off on Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s hopes for the White House on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle."

"Real men in America know that everything with Harris-Walz regime do is all for theater," he said. "Putting a shotgun in Walz’s hand and the guy doesn’t even know how to hold a gun properly is obviously a tell-tale sign it’s a work. It’s not real. He’s not out there shooting shotguns.

"What they’ve done the last four years to this country is a disgrace. You can’t erase any of that. And Kamala isn’t owning up to any of the things she’s done to this country. Real men in this country see through that."

The former interim UFC welterweight champion explained that "real men" see Trump as the pillar of masculinity.

"The guy is out there taking bullets and then the guy’s out there with his fist, saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ Like c’mon," he added. That guy in the face of danger is fearless.

"He’s doing it for the people. He doesn’t have to be doing this. He could be on a yacht, he could be in his beautiful mansion in Mar-a-Lago. But he chose to fight for the people and putting America first."