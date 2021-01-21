UFC's Michael Chiesa challenges Colby Covington: 'The election is over ... your shtick is done'

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa called out Colby Covington following his win over Neil Magny via unanimous decision Wednesday at UFC on ESPN 20.

Chiesa took a shot at Covington’s support of former President Trump while in the octagon. The fight took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi as President Biden was being inaugurated.

"The election is over, Colby Covington, your shtick is done. I want you next, boy," Chisea said.

Chiesa, who moved to 4-0 since moving up to welterweight, explained why he called out Covington.

"Because he’s the toughest matchup for me," he told reporters, via MMA Fighting. "Stylistically, that guy should beat me on any given Sunday. From a physical standpoint, from a mental warfare standpoint, there’s not a lot of boxes you can check that favor me for that fight.

"But how can I say I want to be a champion if I don’t want to fight these guys? Sometimes the best guys are the ones that are the toughest for you stylistically. So when I look at the top-five, I think that’s the hardest fight for me. We’ll see what happens. If I come up short, I come up short but I want the best so I’ve got to fight the best and that’s the guy."

"Chaos" Covington hasn’t fought since September 2020 when he defeated Tyron Woodley. He is reportedly in talks to fight Jorge Masvidal next.

Covington, who emphatically supported Trump during his presidency and even earned a call from him after the Woodley fight, only has one loss since 2015 -- it came in December 2019 against Kamaru Usman.