Colby Covington reflects on Trump's presidency: 'Thank you for being the champion the people of America need'

UFC fighter Colby Covington took his thoughts to Twitter following President Trump’s departure from the White House on Wednesday. He reflected on the former president’s tenure and had strong words of support for him.

"Thank you for always being the champion the people of America need Mr. President! God bless you and the entire Trump Family for always putting America First!" Covington wrote.

Covington and Trump have a history of supporting each other leading up to the November election, and Trump even reached out to Covington following a fight in September when he beat rival Tyron Woodley by way of TKO.

TRUMP CALLS COLBY COVINGTON DURING POST-MATCH INTERVIEW TO CONGRATULATE HIM ON WIN OVER TYRON WOODLEY

"You are a great fighter, man. I’ll tell you," Trump said at the time. "You make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do it."

Covington responded: "Thank you so much Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally. It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand and be at your rally."

"I’m proud of you man," Trump replied. "I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you. You’re tough, you have the right spirit."

After that fight, Covington posted a picture with Trump with a special message of his own.

"Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!!" his tweet read. "THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!!"

Covington has always been unapologetic in his support for Trump. He wears a "Make American Great Again" hat during his press conferences and is unafraid of detractors.