UFC star hopes DOGE will 'clean things up at the state level,' wants justice for Peanut the Squirrel

UFC star Jim Miller made the pitch after his win at UFC 309

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Trump creating DOGE is a ‘big step in the right direction,’ Tyrus says Video

Trump creating DOGE is a ‘big step in the right direction,’ Tyrus says

FOX Business anchor David Asman and Fox News contributor Tyrus discuss the impact of President-elect Trump’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency on ‘The Story.’

UFC star Jim Miller expressed hope that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will help clean up the government a bit after his win at UFC 309.

Miller, who has the most wins as a UFC fighter with 27 wins, spoke to Joe Rogan after his victory over Damon Jackson at Madison Square Garden. He called for justice for Peanut the Squirrel.

Jim Miller reacts to a win

Jim Miller reacts after defeating Damon Jackson in a UFC 309 mixed martial arts lightweight title bout on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"New York, I got one thing to say first – we need justice for Peanut. It’s not just a squirrel," Miller explained. "It’s all the kids that went hungry that night and all the other things the money and resources could have been put to.

"Hopefully, that DOGE will clean things up at the state level."

The animal, which became an internet sensation, was killed after a raid earlier this month.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation seized Peanut and a raccoon named Fred from owner Mark Longo's home and animal sanctuary in rural Pine City, New York, near the Pennsylvania border, earlier this week. 

Peanut the squirrel wearing cowboy hat

Peanut the Squirrel, who had over 500,000 followers on Instagram, was euthanized by New York State officials earlier this month. (peanut_the_squirrel12 via Instagram)

The agency, which said it had received complaints that wildlife was being kept illegally, then euthanized the critters, to the horror of Longo and about 550,000 of Peanut's best friends.

The incident sparked outrage just ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

X CEO Elon Musk reacted to Miller’s words on the social media platform.

The billionaire was at Madison Square Garden with the president-elect and other cabinet nominees. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were tapped to lead DOGE.

Ramaswamy outlined the initiative for DOGE in an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures." He wants to bring "sweeping change" and "as early and as quickly as possible."

"The failures of the executive branch need to be addressed because the dirty little secret right now is the people we elect to run the government, they're not the ones who actually run the government. It's the unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state that was created through executive action. It's going to be fixed through executive action," he said.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Think about the Supreme Court's environment. Over the last several years, they've held that many of those regulations are unconstitutional at a large scale. Rescind those regulations, pull those regs back, and then that gives us the industrial logic to then downsize the size of that administrative state. And the beauty of all of this is that can be achieved just through executive action without Congress. Score some early wins, and then you look at those bigger portions of the federal budget that need to be addressed one by one." 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.