Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia amid invasion of Ukraine: reports

British government and fan groups have already called for final not to be played in St. Petersburg

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is holding an extraordinary meeting on Friday where it is expected that it will announce that this year’s Champions League final will be moved from Saint Petersburg as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports. 

UEFA released a statement on Thursday condemning Russia’s wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine, adding that it stands "resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine."

GERMAN SOCCER CLUB REMOVES RUSSIAN FIRM GAZPROM FROM JERSEYS 

"​​UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the statement began. "As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter." 

The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jerseys of German soccer team Schalke following Moscow’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. 

The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jerseys of German soccer team Schalke following Moscow’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

It continued: "We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people . We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sources told Reuters and other outlets that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning and is expected to agree on moving the final, which was set to be held at Gazprom Stadium on May 28.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Zenit St. Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on Sept. 14, 2021, in London, United Kingdom. 

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Zenit St. Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on Sept. 14, 2021, in London, United Kingdom.  (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The British government and fan groups have already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An advertisement for the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising board as Benfica fans attend the second half of the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

An advertisement for the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising board as Benfica fans attend the second half of the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

FC Schalke, which is also sponsored by Gazprom, also announced Thursday that the company’s logo was being removed from its jerseys. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com