UConn's Braylon Mullins hits game-winning 3-pointer to shock Duke, advance to men's Final Four

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The UConn Huskies needed to dig themselves out of a hole in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils, and behind Braylon Mullins’ clutch 3-pointer and Tarris Reed Jr.’s high-percentage scoring, they were able to pull off an incredible comeback victory to advance to the Final Four.

The Huskies were able to effectively pressure the Blue Devils into a turnover with less than seven seconds left. Caden Boozer had his pass deflected and the ball got into Mullins’ hands.

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The freshman was well beyond the 3-point line when he chucked up the ball. His prayer was answered as the ball went through the back of the net. UConn’s 19-point comeback was complete as the Huskies’ bench jumped in jubilation.

UConn was able to get the ball into Reed many times over the course of the game and for nearly half of the second half, the Huskies were in the bonus. Reed finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 from the field with nine rebounds. He was 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

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Duke was up three points with 28 seconds to go. UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots. He missed the first and made the second. The second free throw enabled UConn to set up its press defense and force the turnover in the end.

The Huskies outscored the Blue Devils 44-28 in the second half after being down 44-29 in the first half.

Cameron Boozer led Duke with 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

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UConn is back in the Final Four for the third time in three years. The Huskies will be looking to get back to the national championship after winning two titles in the last three years. UConn will take on Illinois and Michigan will go up against Arizona in the Final Four.