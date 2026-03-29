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March Madness

UConn's Braylon Mullins hits game-winning 3-pointer to shock Duke, advance to men's Final Four

UConn had to fight and claw to get back into the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The UConn Huskies needed to dig themselves out of a hole in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils, and behind Braylon Mullins’ clutch 3-pointer and Tarris Reed Jr.’s high-percentage scoring, they were able to pull off an incredible comeback victory to advance to the Final Four.

The Huskies were able to effectively pressure the Blue Devils into a turnover with less than seven seconds left. Caden Boozer had his pass deflected and the ball got into Mullins’ hands.

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Braylon Mullins celebrates

UConn guard Braylon Mullins (24) celebrates after a basket against Duke during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Braylon Mullins with his teammates

UConn guard Braylon Mullins, right, celebrates his game winning basket with guard Malachi Smith (0) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Duke, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The freshman was well beyond the 3-point line when he chucked up the ball. His prayer was answered as the ball went through the back of the net. UConn’s 19-point comeback was complete as the Huskies’ bench jumped in jubilation.

UConn was able to get the ball into Reed many times over the course of the game and for nearly half of the second half, the Huskies were in the bonus. Reed finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 from the field with nine rebounds. He was 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

MICHIGAN ROUTS TENNESSEE TO WIN REGIONAL FINAL, ENTER NCAA MEN'S FINAL FOUR

Duke's Dame Sarr celebrates a basket

Duke guard Dame Sarr celebrates a basket against UConn during the first half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Duke was up three points with 28 seconds to go. UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots. He missed the first and made the second. The second free throw enabled UConn to set up its press defense and force the turnover in the end.

The Huskies outscored the Blue Devils 44-28 in the second half after being down 44-29 in the first half.

Cameron Boozer led Duke with 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Tarris Reed Jr dunks the ball

UConn forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) dunks during the second half against Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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UConn is back in the Final Four for the third time in three years. The Huskies will be looking to get back to the national championship after winning two titles in the last three years. UConn will take on Illinois and Michigan will go up against Arizona in the Final Four.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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