Michigan routs Tennessee to win regional final, enter NCAA men's Final Four

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The Michigan Wolverines got off to a hot start in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday and never looked back as the Dusty May-led squad punched their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four.

The Wolverines were on a 21-0 run in the first half and ended it on a 34-10 run. Michigan led Tennessee 48-26 when the first half was over.

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Michigan won the game, 95-62.

It will be the first Final Four appearance for the Wolverines since 2018. Michigan lost the national championship that season to the Villanova Wildcats.

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg dominated the offensive side of the court for the Wolverines. He led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-19 from the floor. He added seven rebounds and four assists to his stat line.

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Three other Michigan players had at least 10 points in the game. Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 12 points and five rebounds. He was 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Aday Mara added 11 points and four rebounds and Nimari Burnett had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Elliot Cadeau nearly had a double-double. He had eight points and 10 assists.

Tennessee only shot 32% from the floor and 19% from the 3-point line.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the Volunteers with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Felix Okpara was the only other Tennessee player in double figures. He had 10 points and seven rebounds.

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Michigan will now meet Arizona in the Final Four.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.