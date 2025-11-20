Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Connecticut Huskies

UConn coach Dan Hurley rips up stat sheet, says team 'f---ing blew a chance' to beat Arizona after loss

UConn was without two of its top players in the loss

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
UConn's Silas Demary Jr lobs it to Eric Reibe, converts tough and-1 vs. Arizona Video

UConn's Silas Demary Jr lobs it to Eric Reibe, converts tough and-1 vs. Arizona

UConn's Silas Demary Jr lobbed it to Eric Reibe for the and-1 vs. Arizona.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UConn head coach Dan Hurley was pretty blunt in his assessment of the team’s 71-67 loss to No. 4 Arizona on Wednesday night at Gampel Pavilion. 

Hurley’s squad was without two of its top players – senior center Tarris Reed Jr. and five-star freshman Braylon Mullins – in the close loss, and the two-time champion head coach ripped up the stat sheet in disgust. 

"We just f---ing blew a chance to beat one of the best teams, down two studs," Hurley said postgame at his press conference. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Hurley watches from sideline

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as his team takes on the Columbia Lions at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, on Nov. 10, 2025. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

The No. 3 Huskies were dominated on the boards, as the Wildcats outrebounded them 43-23, yet they were still in the game. Hurley expressed his displeasure with the team’s lack of fight. 

"We should have been minus-10 on the glass today. I mean, we got punked. We punked out. It’s going to be a bad film session coming out of here where there are people; there’s a street fight going on in the paint and men can’t watch fights," Hurley said. 

FORMER COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER GIVES REASON FOR POINT-SHAVING THAT LED TO NCAA BAN: 'I WAS MONEY HUNGRY'

UConn, Arizona players fight for rebound

UConn center Eric Reibe, left, and Arizona center Motiejus Krivas fight for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Connecticut, on Nov. 19, 2025. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)

"You know, men, you can’t stand on the outside when your buddies are in a fight. You get in the fight, you don’t stand on the periphery of the fight. And I think we’re going to see a lot of clips where guys were not in the fight with their teammates."

Despite being outrebounded and committing more fouls (the Huskies had 21 fouls to the Wildcats' 16), they went stride for stride with Arizona. UConn clawed back to tie the game at 60-60 after trailing by 13 with 13:44 left in the game. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Arizona players celebrate win

Arizona guard Brayden Burries raises his arms in celebration with Arizona forward Tobe Awaka, left, and Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Storrs, Connecticut, on Nov. 19, 2025. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)

But down the stretch, Arizona executed better and pulled out the win in the battle of two of the top five teams in the nation. 

The loss was UConn’s first of the year, dropping them to 4-1. They will look to bounce back against Bryant (1-4) on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. 

Arizona improved to 5-0 with the win and will look to continue their hot start to the season against Denver (1-3) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue