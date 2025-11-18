Expand / Collapse search
Sports Gambling

Former college basketball player gives reason for point-shaving that led to NCAA ban: 'I was money-hungry'

Cedquavious "Dae Dae" Hunter received $5,000 in each instance

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Cedquavious "Dae Dae" Hunter was banned from the NCAA for participating in a scheme in which he and two of his teammates shaved points to earn money from a bettor.

Hunter, Dyquavion Short and Jamond Vincent were offered $5,000 in exchange for their participation in the scheme, and at least seven games were influenced.

"I was money-hungry. That's all it was. Money-hungry. Fast cash," Hunter said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Dae Dae Hunter

Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Cedquavious Hunter dribbles the ball on the outside during a game between UC David and Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 26, 2023, at Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California. (David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When initially asked why he took the money, Hunter asked to "skip that question." After wiping away tears and walking away to compose himself, he delved into his reasoning.

"I just had a child. The school wasn’t paying me money. So, I was trying to get money to actually take care of my child," Hunter said.

Hunter lied to the NCAA, saying he "didn't know anything."

"But the whole time, I knew everything. I was trying to lie because I thought I was going to get my way out of it," Hunter said.

Hunter and his teammates would begin to play their normal game early on but purposely perform poorly later in the game so as not to raise suspicions.

FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown in this Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.

The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis are shown on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

PITTSBURGH COACH PAT NARDUZZI RIPS DECISION TO ALLOW NCAA ATHLETES TO BET ON PROFESSIONAL SPORTS: 'BAD DEAL'

The NCAA said last month it was investigating at least 30 current or former players for gambling allegations. The NCAA also banned three college basketball players in September for betting on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.

The violations at New Orleans against Hunter, Short and Vincent came to light after the NCAA received a tip about game manipulation. The NCAA said a student-athlete overheard the three players discuss a third party placing a bet on their game against McNeese State on Dec. 28, 2024. New Orleans lost 86-61. That same student-athlete reported that during a timeout near the end of the game, Short instructed him not to score any more points.

New Orleans suspended all three student-athletes for the remainder of the season while it investigated the allegations.

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo said Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that the documents obtained in discovery during the investigation link current players including Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Duke's Wendell Carter and Alabama's Collin Sexton to potential benefits that would be violations of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The NCAA logo is seen at center court prior to men's college basketball championship tournament games at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, March 18, 2015. (Associated Press)

The NCAA investigation showed that the three players manipulated their performances in seven games from December through January to lose by more points than the spread in those games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

