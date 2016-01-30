UCLA signs 9-year-old battling brain tumor in recruiting win for class

UCLA football brings you the warmest and fuzziest story of Saturday.

Head coach Jim Mora and the Bruins announced on Twitter they have added a "5-star recruit", and not just any 5-star player.

The Bruins were able to sign Cade Spinello.

Spinello is a 9-year-old who is blind and battling a brain tumor. He's also a huge UCLA fan.

Spinello officially is a Bruin. He was involved with the team last season, joining UCLA for a practice in September.

Cade Spinello suffered vision issues at age 3. While having surgery to remove a brain tumor, he then suffered a stroke.

Spinello was left legally blind. He later became a Bruins fan and the program has embraced him and his inspirational way.

For more information, check the Team Supercade Facebook page.

To make a donation to the family, a fund has been set up by friends. Write a check to "Caring for Cade" and send to: Wells Fargo, Attention Patty Riddle or Shaun Allen, 30622 Santa Margarita Parkway, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688.