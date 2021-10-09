Tyson Fury receives simple request from WWE legend Undertaker before Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to fight for the third time for British boxing's heavyweight titles Saturday, and the "Gypsy King" received a message from a WWE legend.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, posted a video on Friday with a request for Fury.

"You smash this guy, and when you’re looking over him — just for me — look down at him and say ‘Rest. In. Peace,’" Undertaker said in the clip.

Fury’s WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles are on the line.

Fury and Wilder’s first fight was in December 2018 in Los Angeles, which ended in a split draw. The second bout came in February 2020 in Las Vegas, which resulted in Fury’s seventh-round technical knockout. Wilder’s corner threw in the towel after "The Bronze Bomber" was knocked down twice.

Neither fighter has stepped into the ring since the 2020 bout. The "Gypsy King" was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua, another top heavyweight, in the summer, but Wilder’s rematch clause and an arbitrator ruling forced the match to be delayed. The original fight was supposed to take place in July, but a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp forced the bout to be delayed to Saturday.

Fury and Wilder will fight for the third time Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout can be streamed on pay-per-view via Fox Sports. The pay-view-costs $79.99. The fights begin at 9 p.m. ET.