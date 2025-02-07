Tyreek Hill says playing in front of Donald Trump is a 'bucket list' item: 'I've always been a fan'

The stars are out in New Orleans for Super Bowl week, and the biggest one is expected to be there for the game itself.

President Donald Trump is slated to attend Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, which will mark the first time that a sitting president will have attended the big game.

Trump has shown his face at plenty of sporting events over the years, getting face time at numerous UFC events. Late last year, he attended the Alabama-Georgia game, the Army-Navy game, and a Steelers-Jets contest.

Had Tyreek Hill stuck with the Kansas City Chiefs, he'd likely be playing in front of the president. For now, though, it's only in his imagination.

And he really wants to do it.

"That's tremendous. To be able to play in front of Donald Trump, that would be something to knock off the bucket list," Hill said to Fox News Digital at an event in New Orleans. "Not every day you get to play football in front of the guy who people respect and is at the top of the helm of this country.

"I've always been a fan of Donald Trump, by the way. That'll be awesome."

Brittany Mahomes and her mother-in-law Randi both supported the president during his re-election campaign.

Before the game kicks off, Trump will speak with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier . The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday.

Trump didn’t attend many NFL games the first time around as he clashed with players’ decision to kneel for the national anthem as a form of protest against social injustice.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

