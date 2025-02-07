Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Tyreek Hill says playing in front of Donald Trump is a 'bucket list' item: 'I've always been a fan'

Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
NFL stars give their Super Bowl LIX predictions Video

NFL stars give their Super Bowl LIX predictions

Several NFL stars past and present talk to Fox News Digital about who they think will win Super Bowl LIX.

The stars are out in New Orleans for Super Bowl week, and the biggest one is expected to be there for the game itself.

President Donald Trump is slated to attend Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, which will mark the first time that a sitting president will have attended the big game.

Trump has shown his face at plenty of sporting events over the years, getting face time at numerous UFC events. Late last year, he attended the Alabama-Georgia game, the Army-Navy game, and a Steelers-Jets contest.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Tyreek Hill vs 49ers

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Had Tyreek Hill stuck with the Kansas City Chiefs, he'd likely be playing in front of the president. For now, though, it's only in his imagination.

And he really wants to do it.

"That's tremendous. To be able to play in front of Donald Trump, that would be something to knock off the bucket list," Hill said to Fox News Digital at an event in New Orleans. "Not every day you get to play football in front of the guy who people respect and is at the top of the helm of this country. 

"I've always been a fan of Donald Trump, by the way. That'll be awesome."

Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024.  (Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Brittany Mahomes and her mother-in-law Randi both supported the president during his re-election campaign.

Before the game kicks off, Trump will speak with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump didn’t attend many NFL games the first time around as he clashed with players’ decision to kneel for the national anthem as a form of protest against social injustice.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.