Tua Tagovailoa undergoes medical evaluation with 'overwhelmingly positive' results: report

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be heading into the 2020 NFL Draft this month with a clean bill of health, according to reports.

Tagovailoa, 22, opted in for a voluntary medical recheck performed by Tennessee Titans team doctor Thomas Byrd on Thursday after he was previously not cleared to participate in the combine back in February along with the other NFL prospects, ESPN reported.

His representatives confirmed to ESPN and the NFL Network that Tagovailoa underwent a comprehensive exam and that his results “were overwhelmingly positive.”

All 32 teams in the league were given the results.

Tagovailoa, at 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, played three years at Alabama where he led the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 National Championship Game after being put in to start in the second half.

His final season was cut short in November 2019 after suffering a posterior wall fracture and a dislocated hip. He also injured his right ankle a month earlier

Tagovailoa has been active on social media, posting videos of himself running drills.