Tua Tagovailoa: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Tua Tagovailoa is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Alabama where he served as a backup quarterback during his freshman year. Tagovailoa made headlines that year when he led the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 National Championship Game after replacing sophomore Jalen Hurts in the second half.

He started in every game the following year but only started in nine in 2019 after suffering an ankle and hip injury.

Here are five other things to know about Tagovailoa.

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

At 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, Tagovailoa had a successful junior year despite only starting 9 games. He managed 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

2). ELITE

Tagovailoa, 22, was born in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii, where he went on to have a solid high school career. He was named the Hawaii High School Player of the Year in 2016 with 3,932 yards and 43 passing TDs and was later named MVP of the Elite 11 competition., according to NFL.com.

3). PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tagovailoa was awarded the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year award in 2018, along with SEC Offensive Player of the Year and second-team Associated Press All-American honors.

4). STRONG TIES

Tagovailoa attended the same high school as Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota who served as a mentor growing up.

5). WHERE WILL HE LAND?

Despite dislocating his hip, which cut his last season short, Tagovailoa is expected to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins who will be looking to replace veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when the time comes.