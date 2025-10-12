Tua Tagovailoa calls out Dolphins teammates after tough loss to Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tua Tagovailoa’s frustrations with the Miami Dolphins’ performances through six weeks of the 2025 NFL season appeared to boil over following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tagovailoa said he was "shocked" with the latest losses and was asked how the team will avoid trying to take a "woe is me" attitude through the next few games. He suggested that other members of the team must start pulling their weight and doing the little things.

"Well, I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys, and then what we're expecting out of the guys," he said. "We're expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that?

"We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There is a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make that mandatory? Do we not have to make that mandatory? So it's a lot of things of that nature that we got to get cleaned up. It starts with the little things like that."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa’s revelation.

"Player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand," McDaniel said. "We’ve been very accountable to me. It sounds like there was something on his mind with regard to the specific meetings with a couple individuals that he was trying to get corrected by being direct with communication. I think that’s the only way to lead.

"As far as where we’ve been at as a program, I think we’ve opened the air on all of that and it’s very clear how we hold people accountable and what’s non-negotiable with all those things. Clearly, he’s sending a message, but from my standpoint, everything that I’ve asked of the guys, they have delivered on and so I’m sure whomever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver as well as he’s a direct communicator with his teammates."

Tagovailoa was 21-of-32 with 205 passing yards, a go-ahead touchdown pass to Darren Waller and three interceptions.

The Waller score put the Dolphins up 27-26 before the Chargers got a big kick return and were able to make the plays to set up Cameron Dicker for the eventual game-winning field goal.