NFL Week 6 scores: Baker Mayfield delivers victory for Bucs, Jaxson Dart gets Giants in win column

Baker Mayfield looked like he was in MVP form as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers. But that was far from the lone performance NFL fans will be talking about after Week 6.

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart set the week off right with an incredible game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Dart would help kick off an incredible week around the league.

The Carolina Panthers pulled off the upset of the week with a three-point win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways with a big home victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a last-second win over the Miami Dolphins.

Read below to see how the rest of the week played out.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

Denver Broncos 13, New York Jets 11

Indianapolis Colts 31, Arizona Cardinals 27

Los Angeles Chargers 29, Miami Dolphins 27

New England Patriots 25, New Orleans Saints 19

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cleveland Browns 9

BENGALS' EVAN MCPHERSON HAS NFL-RECORD FIELD GOAL CALLED BACK IN HEARTBREAKING FASHION VS PACKERS

Carolina Panthers 30, Dallas Cowboys 27

Seattle Seahawks 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 12

Los Angeles Rams 17, Baltimore Ravens 3

Las Vegas Raiders 20, Tennessee Titans 10

Green Bay Packers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, San Francisco 49ers 19

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders