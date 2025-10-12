Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 6 scores: Baker Mayfield delivers victory for Bucs, Jaxson Dart gets Giants in win column

Baker Mayfield had an MVP performance in the Bucs' win over the 49ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baker Mayfield looked like he was in MVP form as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers. But that was far from the lone performance NFL fans will be talking about after Week 6.

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart set the week off right with an incredible game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Dart would help kick off an incredible week around the league.

The Carolina Panthers pulled off the upset of the week with a three-point win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways with a big home victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a last-second win over the Miami Dolphins.

Read below to see how the rest of the week played out.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Jaxson Dart looks for a hole

New York Giants' Jaxson Dart plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

  • Denver Broncos 13, New York Jets 11
  • Indianapolis Colts 31, Arizona Cardinals 27
  • Los Angeles Chargers 29, Miami Dolphins 27
  • New England Patriots 25, New Orleans Saints 19
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cleveland Browns 9
Drake Maye runs onto the field

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, right, and New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury run onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BENGALS' EVAN MCPHERSON HAS NFL-RECORD FIELD GOAL CALLED BACK IN HEARTBREAKING FASHION VS PACKERS

  • Carolina Panthers 30, Dallas Cowboys 27
  • Seattle Seahawks 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 12
  • Los Angeles Rams 17, Baltimore Ravens 3
  • Las Vegas Raiders 20, Tennessee Titans 10
  • Green Bay Packers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 18
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, San Francisco 49ers 19
  • Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Baker Mayfield celebrates with Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) is congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

  • Buffalo Bills @ Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

