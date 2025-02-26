Trump talks 'complicated' PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations

President Donald Trump talked Tuesday about the negotiations to bring golf back together as representatives from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have met with him in recent weeks.

Trump expressed optimism the two sides will get some type of deal done.

"They’re gonna have to get together," he said. "They’ve had a lot of discussion back and forth. They both are meaning well, and a deal will ultimately happen. I think it will happen pretty quickly. It would be nice to see the best golfers play against each other."

The president said he was playing the role of mediator between the two leagues and was trying to help expedite the situation. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and LIV Golf’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan met last week about the possibility of unifying the sport again.

"They are all great people, and they want to work it out," Trump added. "So, if I can help work it out … I don’t get anything out of it. I can help them work it out. I just think golf – it’s very much an individual sport, and you want to see the best players playing against each other and not playing in two different locations."

The president was asked what was more challenging: the PGA-LIV deal or the Russia-Ukraine deal.

"I think the PGA deal is much more complicated," he said with a smile and laughs from those around him.

Last week was the second time in a month the PGA and LIV have had talks.

"I think that things are going to heal quickly," Woods said at the Genesis Invitational. "We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together, and we’re going to make that happen."

Golf splintered in 2022 with the emergence of LIV Golf, which came with the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm all play in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.