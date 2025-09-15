Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Trump takes issue with NFL's 'ridiculous-looking' dynamic kickoff

NFL appeared to be happy with some of its kickoff stats during Week 1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
President Donald Trump railed against the NFL’s new kickoff rule on Monday, calling it the "exact opposite of what football is about."

The dynamic kickoff rule was implemented before the start of the 2024 season. The new directive created a landing zone between the end zone and the 20-yard line. Players from each team wait in between the 30-yard and 40-yard lines for the ball to be received or downed.

President Trump in New Jersey

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Morristown, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump expressed his displeasure with the kickoff rule last season as well.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous-looking new Kickoff Rule," he wrote on Truth Social. "How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like (hell). The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. 

COLTS STEAL IMPROBABLE VICTORY FROM BRONCOS AFTER OFFICIALS THROW GAME-CHANGING FLAG AS CLOCK RUNS OUT

Antonio Gibson returns a kick

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) carries the football for a kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

"‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

The league’s tweaks to the kickoff appeared to pay big dividends in Week 1. Teams returned 75.6% of kickoffs last week – the highest rate in any week since the 2010 season.

However, the rule appeared to still be confusing to some as Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson suffered a major blunder against the Seattle Seahawks.

Tremon Smith runs

Denver Broncos Corner Back Tremon Smith (1) returns a kickoff during the NFL Preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson let the ball bounce into the end zone, but the Seahawks rushed down the field to recover. Seattle won the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

