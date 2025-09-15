Trump takes issue with NFL's 'ridiculous-looking' dynamic kickoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump railed against the NFL’s new kickoff rule on Monday, calling it the "exact opposite of what football is about."

The dynamic kickoff rule was implemented before the start of the 2024 season. The new directive created a landing zone between the end zone and the 20-yard line. Players from each team wait in between the 30-yard and 40-yard lines for the ball to be received or downed.

Trump expressed his displeasure with the kickoff rule last season as well.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous-looking new Kickoff Rule," he wrote on Truth Social. "How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like (hell). The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.

"‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to ‘roll back’ the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

The league’s tweaks to the kickoff appeared to pay big dividends in Week 1. Teams returned 75.6% of kickoffs last week – the highest rate in any week since the 2010 season.

However, the rule appeared to still be confusing to some as Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson suffered a major blunder against the Seattle Seahawks.

Johnson let the ball bounce into the end zone, but the Seahawks rushed down the field to recover. Seattle won the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.