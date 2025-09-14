Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts steal improbable victory from Broncos after officials throw game-changing flag as clock runs out

Broncos were called for a leverage penalty on a missed field goal, giving Indianapolis another try

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Is it a mistake for Arch Manning to skip the 2026 NFL Draft? | The Herd Video

Is it a mistake for Arch Manning to skip the 2026 NFL Draft? | The Herd

Archie Manning said that Arch Manning "will be at Texas" next season. Colin Cowherd asks whether or not Arch Manning should skip the 2026 Draft.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts are a surprising 2-0 team to start the 2025 NFL season, but that record wouldn’t be possible without an unusual play that went their way after the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter.

The Denver Broncos appeared to secure a road win when Spencer Shrader’s 60-yard field-goal attempt came up short and wide right. Denver led 28-26 and, despite failing to score in the fourth quarter, began celebrating what looked like a victory.

But officials threw a flag, calling a leverage penalty on the Broncos. It is illegal to use a teammate on the kicking line to elevate oneself and attempt to block a kick, which is what Denver was penalized for.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spencer Shrader kicks field goal

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) watches his game-winning field goal Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

That gave the Colts an untimed down despite the clock expiring. Shrader moved 15 yards closer, and from 45 yards out drilled the kick through the uprights as Lucas Oil Stadium erupted in celebration of an improbable 29-28 win.

The victory wasn’t just about the final play. Denver also made critical mistakes throughout, including kicker Wil Lutz clanking a 42-yard attempt off the right upright on the previous drive that would have extended the lead.

DANIEL JONES RUSHES FOR 2 TOUCHDOWNS IN DOMINANT COLTS DEBUT AGAINST DOLPHINS

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who went 22-of-30 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, also threw a costly interception in Colts territory early in the fourth quarter, taking points off the board.

Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continued his hot start to the season with another efficient outing. He finished 23-of-34 for 316 yards and a touchdown, adding another score on a quarterback sneak. 

Daniel Jones looks on field

Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

That followed his Week 1 performance against Miami, where he rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one in a 33-8 win.

Tight end Tyler Warren led Indianapolis with 79 receiving yards on four catches, while Alec Pierce added four receptions for 68 yards. Jonathan Taylor powered the ground game with 165 rushing yards and caught two passes, including Jones’ touchdown throw in the second quarter.

Spencer Shrader celebrates after game-winning field goal

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8), Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) and Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrate as the leave the field Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, after a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colts now turn their attention to their first divisional matchup of the season, a Week 3 showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue