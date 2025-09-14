Colts steal improbable victory from Broncos after officials throw game-changing flag as clock runs out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts are a surprising 2-0 team to start the 2025 NFL season, but that record wouldn’t be possible without an unusual play that went their way after the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter.

The Denver Broncos appeared to secure a road win when Spencer Shrader’s 60-yard field-goal attempt came up short and wide right. Denver led 28-26 and, despite failing to score in the fourth quarter, began celebrating what looked like a victory.

But officials threw a flag, calling a leverage penalty on the Broncos. It is illegal to use a teammate on the kicking line to elevate oneself and attempt to block a kick, which is what Denver was penalized for.

That gave the Colts an untimed down despite the clock expiring. Shrader moved 15 yards closer, and from 45 yards out drilled the kick through the uprights as Lucas Oil Stadium erupted in celebration of an improbable 29-28 win.

The victory wasn’t just about the final play. Denver also made critical mistakes throughout, including kicker Wil Lutz clanking a 42-yard attempt off the right upright on the previous drive that would have extended the lead.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who went 22-of-30 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, also threw a costly interception in Colts territory early in the fourth quarter, taking points off the board.

Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continued his hot start to the season with another efficient outing. He finished 23-of-34 for 316 yards and a touchdown, adding another score on a quarterback sneak.

That followed his Week 1 performance against Miami, where he rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one in a 33-8 win.

Tight end Tyler Warren led Indianapolis with 79 receiving yards on four catches, while Alec Pierce added four receptions for 68 yards. Jonathan Taylor powered the ground game with 165 rushing yards and caught two passes, including Jones’ touchdown throw in the second quarter.

The Colts now turn their attention to their first divisional matchup of the season, a Week 3 showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.