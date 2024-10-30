Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Trump no longer to appear at Penn State-Ohio State football game as campaign heats up: report

Penn State will take on Ohio State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump campaign feeling 'very confident' in their campaign efforts in Pennsylvania swing county Video

Trump campaign feeling 'very confident' in their campaign efforts in Pennsylvania swing county

Fox News' Bryan Llenas on how the Trump campaign is ramping up efforts in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and how this county could influence election results in the state.

Former President Trump called an audible.

Trump was expected to appear at Penn State’s football game against Ohio State over the weekend, but his campaign said Wednesday that will no longer happen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump at Georgia-Alabama

Former President Trump waves to the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 28, 2024. (Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images)

A university spokesperson told Onward State that Trump will no longer be at the game. The report noted that Trump’s campaign schedule indicated he’s set for a campaign rally at 4 p.m. Saturday in Virginia. The game kicks off at noon ET.

Usually a regular at UFC events, Trump has appeared at two football games so far this election season. 

Trump was in attendance for Alabama’s huge win over Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this season. 

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 9

Trump at NC rally

Former President Trump waves at a campaign rally at Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (AP/Alex Brandon)

He also attended the Steelers’ blowout victory over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell were at a rally for Trump Saturday.

In a Fox News national survey Oct. 16, Trump was ahead of Harris by two points.

Harris, however, is ahead by six points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% among voters in close counties, where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points.

Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share of counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64%-35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58%-39%).

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest Fox News Power Rankings say the presidential race is a toss-up. Neither Harris nor Trump has the 270 electoral votes required to win the race. They need to win the right combination of six toss-up states worth a total 82 electoral votes to bring it home.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.