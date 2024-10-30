Trump no longer to appear at Penn State-Ohio State football game as campaign heats up: report

Former President Trump called an audible.

Trump was expected to appear at Penn State’s football game against Ohio State over the weekend, but his campaign said Wednesday that will no longer happen.

A university spokesperson told Onward State that Trump will no longer be at the game. The report noted that Trump’s campaign schedule indicated he’s set for a campaign rally at 4 p.m. Saturday in Virginia. The game kicks off at noon ET.

Usually a regular at UFC events, Trump has appeared at two football games so far this election season.

Trump was in attendance for Alabama’s huge win over Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this season.

He also attended the Steelers’ blowout victory over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell were at a rally for Trump Saturday.

In a Fox News national survey Oct. 16, Trump was ahead of Harris by two points.

Harris, however, is ahead by six points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% among voters in close counties, where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points.

Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share of counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64%-35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58%-39%).

The latest Fox News Power Rankings say the presidential race is a toss-up. Neither Harris nor Trump has the 270 electoral votes required to win the race. They need to win the right combination of six toss-up states worth a total 82 electoral votes to bring it home.