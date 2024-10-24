Trump may appear at Penn State football game right before Election Day: report

Former President Trump may make an appearance at a crucial college football game next weekend.

Trump’s campaign team is making plans for him to attend Penn State’s game against Ohio State Nov. 2, three days before Election Day, in University Park, Pennsylvania, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday.

The potential appearance would come in a critical battleground state for Trump and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

There's a noon ET kickoff for the Big Ten Conference matchup, which can be seen on FOX.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump’s campaign and Penn State for comment but has not heard back.

Usually a regular at UFC events, Trump has appeared at two football games so far this election season.

Trump was in attendance for Alabama’s huge win over Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this season.

He also attended the Steelers’ blowout victory over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell were at a rally for Trump Saturday.

In a Fox News national survey Oct. 16, Trump was ahead of Harris by two points.

Harris, however, is ahead by six points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% among voters in close counties, where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points.

Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share of counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64%-35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58%-39%).

A Sept. 27 Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters found Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by two points (50% to 48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% among likely voters.