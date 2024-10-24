Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Trump may appear at Penn State football game right before Election Day: report

Trump has attended Alabama-Georgia and Steelers-Jets games this year

Former President Trump may make an appearance at a crucial college football game next weekend.

Trump’s campaign team is making plans for him to attend Penn State’s game against Ohio State Nov. 2, three days before Election Day, in University Park, Pennsylvania, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. 

The potential appearance would come in a critical battleground state for Trump and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump at Georgia-Alabama

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee for president, waves to the crowd as he stands with Republican Sen. Katie Britt from Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium for a football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sept. 28, 2024. (Gary Cosby Jr./Imagn Images)

There's a noon ET kickoff for the Big Ten Conference matchup, which can be seen on FOX.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump’s campaign and Penn State for comment but has not heard back.

Usually a regular at UFC events, Trump has appeared at two football games so far this election season. 

Trump was in attendance for Alabama’s huge win over Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this season. 

Trump in steelers suite

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, attends a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets Oct. 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

He also attended the Steelers’ blowout victory over the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell were at a rally for Trump Saturday.

In a Fox News national survey Oct. 16, Trump was ahead of Harris by two points.

Harris, however, is ahead by six points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% among voters in close counties, where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points.

Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share of counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64%-35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58%-39%).

Trump looks unamused

President Trump during a presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville Oct. 22, 2020.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

A Sept. 27 Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters found Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by two points (50% to 48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% among likely voters.

