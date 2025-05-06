Trump names Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to FIFA World Cup task force

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was appointed executive director of the White House task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Tuesday.

President Donald Trump made the announcement in a TruthSocial post Tuesday after holding the first official meeting with the task force. Members of his cabinet and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also in attendance.

"I am proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Giuliani as the Executive Director of the President’s Task Force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Trump’s announcement said.

"During my First Term, Andrew served as a Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison, playing a key role in creating the system that enabled athletes from around the World to re-enter the United States during the Reopening of America in 2020."

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing the task force for the soccer tournament, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump will serve as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair. As the executive director, Giuliani will be tasked with managing and overseeing daily operations.

Speaking to members of the press after the meeting, Trump praised Giuliani and his father, calling the latter the "greatest" mayor in New York’s history.

"He’s going to be great. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a highly competitive golfer, really good. He’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing. I want to congratulate you and your family and your father, your great father who is the greatest mayor in the history of New York," Trump said, jokingly adding, "It’s a big post. You better do well, Andrew."

Trump also announced Tuesday that Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior advisor, will serve as a senior advisor on the task force.

"I know Andrew and Carlos will work tirelessly to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup an unprecedented success."

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, the World Cup's host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries. The majority of games will take place in the U.S. in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.