Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks star Cooper Flagg and Duke center Arianna Roberson go public with relationship in Turks and Caicos

Flagg posted a picture of them kissing to his Instagram Story

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg's season ended last month, but that hasn’t stopped him from making big plays.

Flagg confirmed his relationship with Duke women’s basketball center Arianna Roberson on Thursday with a post to his Instagram Story. Flagg posted a picture of them kissing while in the Turks and Caicos, and Roberson reposted it to her Instagram Story with two black heart emojis.

Roberson also posted a TikTok of the pair together throughout their vacation, captioning it, "carry on."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson

(Left) Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 3, 2026. (Right) Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson participates in drills during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on March 26, 2026. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images;Ed Szczepanski/Imagn Images)

Rumors first began about their relationship when they posted pictures of just themselves to their own accounts at the same resort at the same time, leading fans to believe they were vacationing together. They were also seen together at Cameron Indoor Stadium in February, attending Duke’s 101-64 blowout win over Syracuse.

The couple overlapped for a year at Duke in 2024-25, when they were both freshmen. Flagg declared for the NBA Draft after leading Duke to the Final Four and was eventually selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson participating in basketball drills at practice.

Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson participates in drills during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on March 26, 2026. (Ed Szczepanski/Imagn Images)

While the Mavericks struggled and missed the playoffs in Flagg’s rookie year, he had a lot of personal success. He edged out former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

In 70 games, Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbling basketball during game

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbles during the second half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas on April 5, 2026. (LM Otero/AP)

Roberson, in 33 games, averaged 8 points per game on 41.6% shooting with Duke. Her older brother, Andre Roberson, played seven seasons in the NBA, spending the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue