Mavericks star Cooper Flagg and Duke center Arianna Roberson go public with relationship in Turks and Caicos

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Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg's season ended last month, but that hasn’t stopped him from making big plays.

Flagg confirmed his relationship with Duke women’s basketball center Arianna Roberson on Thursday with a post to his Instagram Story. Flagg posted a picture of them kissing while in the Turks and Caicos, and Roberson reposted it to her Instagram Story with two black heart emojis.

Roberson also posted a TikTok of the pair together throughout their vacation, captioning it, "carry on."

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Rumors first began about their relationship when they posted pictures of just themselves to their own accounts at the same resort at the same time, leading fans to believe they were vacationing together. They were also seen together at Cameron Indoor Stadium in February, attending Duke’s 101-64 blowout win over Syracuse.

The couple overlapped for a year at Duke in 2024-25, when they were both freshmen. Flagg declared for the NBA Draft after leading Duke to the Final Four and was eventually selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

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While the Mavericks struggled and missed the playoffs in Flagg’s rookie year, he had a lot of personal success. He edged out former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

In 70 games, Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

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Roberson, in 33 games, averaged 8 points per game on 41.6% shooting with Duke. Her older brother, Andre Roberson, played seven seasons in the NBA, spending the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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