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Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro died from fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol overdose: report

Mauro's father announced his son's death in an emotional Facebook post

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Former NFL player Josh Mauro died from a drug overdose, the California Post reported, citing the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

The Post said that Mauro died from "acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication."

Mauro's death was ruled accidental, the outlet added.

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Josh Mauro wearing Oakland Raiders uniform on football field at Lucas Oil Stadium

Josh Mauro of the Oakland Raiders is on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Greg Mauro, Josh’s father, announced his son’s death in a Facebook post last month, saying he passed on April 23.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new – live in the presence of the Lord – we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Greg Mauro wrote in the post.

"On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this Earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

Quarterback Sam Darnold greeting defensive end Josh Mauro on football field

Quarterback Sam Darnold of the New York Jets greets defensive end Josh Mauro of the Oakland Raiders after the Jets' 34-3 win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Nov. 24, 2019. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

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Mauro entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. But the Steelers didn’t hold on to the 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive end long, cutting him during final roster moves before the start of the season. 

However, Mauro landed with the Arizona Cardinals, and he would spend the next four seasons in the desert helping their defensive line. 

Over six seasons with the Cardinals, Mauro collected 83 combined tackles and four sacks across 55 games (29 starts). He worked himself into a starting role in 2016, when he saw seven tackles for loss across 15 games. 

Mauro also spent time with the New York Giants and then-Oakland Raiders before a return to the Cardinals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Mauro was born in England, where his father was stationed for work. He would eventually move from England to Texas and work up a high school resume that allowed him to play Division I football at Stanford. 

Josh Mauro of the Arizona Cardinals preparing to play against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Josh Mauro of the Arizona Cardinals prepares to play against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 2, 2022. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

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Across 80 career games, Mauro had five sacks, 130 combined tackles (20 for loss), two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

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