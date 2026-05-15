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Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers catcher takes out frustration on himself by banging bat over his own head after strikeout

Dalton Rushing struck out three times amid his slump

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Dalton Rushing is in a bit of a slump, and he sure knows it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher and first baseman got off to a scorching start to the season as he found playing time with Will Smith, hitting .444 with a 1.761 OPS in his first eight games of the season.

But in 14 games since then, he's 7 for his last 39, which accounts for a .179 batting average, and has posted a .484 OPS.

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Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing reacting in dugout at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing reacts in the dugout after striking out with two runners on base and the game tied against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14, 2026. It was his third strikeout of the game. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

In the bottom of the fourth inning with a runner on second against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night, Rushing struck out on a breaking ball out of the zone and was not pleased with himself. Rushing broke his bat over his leg and slammed his leg guard on the dugout bench.

Two innings later, with men in scoring position, Rushing struck out on a high fastball, and he put himself in harm's way by slamming his new bat over his helmet — still on his head — three times.

Overall, it was a game to forget for Rushing, who struck out three times in a hitless effort. He has not gotten a hit since May 6.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing walking back to dugout after striking out at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing walks back to the dugout after striking out against Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 9, 2026. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

BASEBALL FAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALLING INTO VISITING BULLPEN DURING WHITE SOX-ROYALS GAME

After losing four consecutive games, each by at least four runs, the Dodgers, even with Rushing's struggles, got back on track to win the final two games of their four-game series against the Giants, including a 5-2 victory on Thursday.

They haven't exactly wowed the competition, as they sit at 25-18, but they have not let go of first place in the National League West yet this season. However, the San Diego Padres remain right on their tail.

The Dodgers embark on a nine-game road trip on Friday night, although they don't have to go far for the first three, as they'll face the Los Angeles Angels.

Dalton Rushing batting for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Dalton Rushing bats for the Los Angeles Dodgers during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2026. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

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But then, it's a big series against the Padres before taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a National League Championship Series rematch.

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