2026 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads For All 16 Games

With the 2026 NFL schedule now officially released, sportsbooks wasted no time posting opening lines for Week 1.
Headlined by a Wednesday night Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots, as well as the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia between the Rams and 49ers, opening week is absolutely loaded.
And while kickoff is still months away, it’s never too early to take an early look at the Week 1 odds following the schedule release.
Here are the lines for every Week 1 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.
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WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9
Patriots @ Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Patriots +170
O/U: 44.5
THURSDAY, Sept. 10
49ers @ Rams (Australia)
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -155, 49ers +130
O/U: 48.5
SUNDAY, Sept. 13
Saints @ Lions
Spread: Lions -7
Moneyline: Lions -325, Saints +260
O/U: 48.5
Bears @ Panthers
Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -135, Panthers +114
O/U: 44.5
Ravens @ Colts
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -185, Colts +154
O/U: 49.5
Bills @ Texans
Spread: Bills -1.5
Moneyline: Bills -112, Texans -108
O/U: 45.5
Falcons @ Steelers
Spread: Steelers -3
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Falcons +145
O/U: 42.5
Buccaneers @ Bengals
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals -198, Buccaneers +164
O/U: 50.5
Browns @ Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -7
Moneyline: Jaguars -285, Browns +230
O/U: 40.5
Jets @ Titans
Spread: Titans -3
Moneyline: Titans -170, Jets +142
O/U: 39.5
Commanders @ Eagles
Spread: Eagles -5.5
Moneyline: Eagles -238, Commanders +195
O/U: 46.5
Packers @ Vikings
Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105
O/U: 44.5
Cardinals @ Chargers
Spread: Chargers -11.5
Moneyline: Chargers -625, Cardinals +455
O/U: 45.5
Dolphins @ Raiders
Spread: Raiders -3
Moneyline: Raiders -180, Dolphins +150
O/U: 41.5
Cowboys @ Giants
Spread: Cowboys -2.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Giants +110
O/U: 48.5
MONDAY, Sept. 14
Broncos @ Chiefs
Spread: Chiefs -2.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Broncos +130
O/U: 42.5