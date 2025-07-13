FIFA Club World Cup players brawl moments before Trump hands out awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea's 3-0 FIFA Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, with President Donald Trump in attendance, was marred by a postgame brawl.

Paris Saint-Germain's coach Luis Enrique and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pushed Chelsea forward Joāo Pedro to the ground moments before Trump came down from his box to help FIFA President Gianni Infantino hand out awards and medals to competitors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pedro scored one goal and Cole Palmer scored two to lift Chelsea to the win. But the match, which took place at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, N.J., turned testy when Paris Saint-Germain’s Joāo Neves received a red card for pulling Marc Cucurella down by his hair. Six yellow cards were handed out in the match.

Enrique was near midfield and appeared to push Pedro in the throat. Donnarumma then came over and shoved Pedro. It’s unclear what started the incident.

Players and coaches broke up the fracas before the trophy ceremony began.

Trump handed out trophies and medals and was on stage as Chelsea celebrated the championship win.

ALEXI LALAS' BEST U.S. XI: WHY TURNER STILL STARTS IN GOAL OVER FREESE

The president was first seen in a box high above the playing field. He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, and Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

Trump and the FIFA executive have strengthened their relationship since he took office. Trump established the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in North America. He named Andrew Giuliani executive director of the task force.

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, the World Cup's host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries. The majority of games will take place in the U.S. in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.