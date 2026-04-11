Trump greeted at UFC 327 in first sporting event appearance since start of Iran war

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President Donald Trump was met by a packed crowd at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night, in what was the president's first appearance at a sporting event since the start of the Iran war.

Trump has been a common fixture at UFC and other combat sports events during his presidency, during his 2024 campaign and even dating back to his first term.

In 2025, Trump attended UFC 316 and Miami fight night. In 2024, he attended UFC 302 in June and UFC 309 in November.

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In 2019, he attended UFC 244.

Prior to Saturday, the last major sporting event Trump attended was the College Football Playoff national championship game between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19.

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Trump was notably absent from this year's Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in Italy, and didn't attend any other events after the Iran war broke out.

But after Tuesday's ceasefire agreement, Trump has returned to sport. Trump addressed the ongoing situation with Iran at the White House before departing to Joint Base Andrews to travel to Miami for the UFC event.

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"We're in very deep negotiations with Iran, we win regardless. We've defeated them militarily," Trump told reporters. "Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. And the reason is because we've won, whether you listen to the fake news or not."