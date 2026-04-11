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UFC

Trump greeted at UFC 327 in first sporting event appearance since start of Iran war

The president's appearance came days after Tuesday's ceasefire agreement, ending his absence from sports events

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends UFC 327 event in Miami Video

WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends UFC 327 event in Miami

President Trump returns to the Kaseya Center in Miami for UFC 327. This visit marks his first appearance at a major sporting event since the college football national championship in January.

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President Donald Trump was met by a packed crowd at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night, in what was the president's first appearance at a sporting event since the start of the Iran war.

Trump has been a common fixture at UFC and other combat sports events during his presidency, during his 2024 campaign and even dating back to his first term.

In 2025, Trump attended UFC 316 and Miami fight night. In 2024, he attended UFC 302 in June and UFC 309 in November.

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U.S. President Donald Trump waving to media after exiting Air Force One at Miami International Airport

President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off Air Force One at Miami International Airport in Miami, Fla., on April 11, 2026. Trump was in town to attend a UFC fight. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In 2019, he attended UFC 244.

Prior to Saturday, the last major sporting event Trump attended was the College Football Playoff national championship game between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19.

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Trump greeted with crowd roaring applause, USA chants at UFC 314 Video

Trump was notably absent from this year's Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in Italy, and didn't attend any other events after the Iran war broke out.

But after Tuesday's ceasefire agreement, Trump has returned to sport. Trump addressed the ongoing situation with Iran at the White House before departing to Joint Base Andrews to travel to Miami for the UFC event.

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Trump makes entrance to UFC 314 Video

"We're in very deep negotiations with Iran, we win regardless. We've defeated them militarily," Trump told reporters. "Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. And the reason is because we've won, whether you listen to the fake news or not."

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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