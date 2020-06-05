Trump criticizes Saints' Drew Brees after apologizing for stance on kneeling during the national anthem

President Trump criticized New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees on Friday after the quarterback apologized for his comments against kneeling during the national anthem in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Brees, who has twice apologized since saying in an interview on Wednesday that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high … We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING!”

Brees faced major backlash from players throughout the sports world, including his own teammates.

Brees initially apologized Thursday morning in a lengthy Instagram message. He admitted that he made comments that were “insensitive and completely missed the mark on what we are facing right now as a country.”

Later that day he posted a video to Instagram saying “how sorry I am for the comments that I made yesterday.”

“The years and years of social injustice, police brutality, and the need for so much reform and change in regard to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I am sorry," he continued. "And I will do better. And I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally.”

Brees’ teammate Michael Thomas was one of the many athletes who reacted to the quarterback’s comments this week.

“He don’t know no better,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

Other athletes across the sports world shared their thoughts about Brees’ comments, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.

