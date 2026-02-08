Expand / Collapse search
Trump brushes off Bill Belichick's 'controversial' couple of years amid Hall of Fame snub

Belichick was left out of the Hall of Fame on the first ballot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
President Donald Trump expressed support for Bill Belichick after the NFL legend was blocked from entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot earlier in the week.

Trump brushed off a "controversial" couple of years Belichick may have had, with his personal life spilling out into the spotlight. Still, Trump said during his interview with NBC News that the former New England Patriots head coach should have been a shoo-in.

Bill Belichick in Miami

Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I thought it was terrible. He’s won so much," he said. "He’s won so many Super Bowls. (He) became a little bit controversial, I guess, after that, his little period after that. During it, he was just a great coach. I thought it was very inappropriate."

"He's had a little bit of a controversial year-and-a-half, two years, maybe, but what difference does that make? He should be in there right at the top," the president added.

Trump didn't mention anything specific. But Belichick's love life with Jordon Hudson was thrust into the national spotlight as he got to work as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach. The tipping point came during Belichick's interview with CBS and Hudson shutting down a question about how they met.

Hudson's presence with the Tar Heels raised eyebrows before the season started. The Tar Heels were 4-8 in Belichick's first year as head coach.

As rumors that Belichick was going to be left out first surfaced, the president weighed in with criticism against the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

President Donald Trump pointing while on stage

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the economy at a rally Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Clive, Iowa.  (Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo)

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!" he wrote on Truth Social, touching on the league’s dynamic kickoff rules.

Belichick, who is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, was 302-165 in his career as a head coach between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. He won six titles with Tom Brady as the head coach of the Patriots before he mutually parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 season.

He served as a defensive assistant under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants from 1979-1991. The team won two Super Bowls in that time.

Bill Belichick looks on

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA football game against Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (Nell Redmond/AP)

Belichick’s Patriots’ career wasn’t exactly sunshine and rainbows either. He was caught up in the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during his time, which may have been a reason why some voters didn’t elect him.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

