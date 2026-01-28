Trump rips Pro Football Hall of Fame for 'ridiculous' decision to snub Bill Belichick from first-ballot honor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump ripped the decision to keep Bill Belichick out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot on Wednesday.

Belichick didn’t get the 40 votes needed from the 50-person panel of media members and other Hall of Famers, ESPN reported, citing sources. The snub drew outrage from across the sports spectrum, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Jimmy Johnson and others.

Trump added his voice to the chorus in a post on Truth Social, while also criticizing the NFL’s dynamic kickoff rules.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!" the president posted.

Trump has routinely criticized the NFL for its new kickoff rules, which were established ahead of the 2024 season and tweaked going into 2025.

Belichick was set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s first term. However, the former New England Patriots head coach turned it down after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Belichick, who is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, was 302-165 in his career as a head coach between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. He won six titles with Tom Brady as the head coach of the Patriots before he mutually parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 season.

He served as a defensive assistant under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants from 1979-1991. The team won two Super Bowls in that time.

He had a controversial end with both the Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens under the cover of darkness, essentially leaving the entirety of the franchise in the city. As he was set to take the Jets’ head coaching job, he pulled out at the last minute and decided to take the New England gig instead.

Belichick’s Patriots’ career wasn’t exactly sunshine and rainbows either. He was caught up in the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during his time. ESPN reported that the cheating scandals played a role in some voters’ decision on Belichick’s candidacy.

Belichick’s coaching tree appeared to be as strong as ever. The Patriots will return to the Super Bowl with Mike Vrabel at the helm. Vrabel won three titles under Belichick. Josh McDaniels, another Belichick staff member, is also serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.