Jordon Hudson goes scorched earth after Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub

Hudson and Belichick were spotted at UNC's game on Saturday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance Video

Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance

Jackie Dorman, founder of the "Last Year Single" program, talks to Fox News Digital about the whirlwind romance between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

A picture is supposed to be worth a thousand words. It begs the question of how much a graphic tee and a social media screenshot are these days.

Jordon Hudson’s pointed social media activity and T-shirt at a North Carolina men’s basketball game appeared to have major messages behind them in the wake of Bill Belichick, her boyfriend, being left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Jordon Hudson at UNC-Virginia

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Hudson, earlier in the week, posted a screenshot of her Pro Football Hall of Fame patches being refunded as Belichick didn’t get into Canton. The email she shared read that her order was canceled "because of unforeseen circumstances."

"Hey @profootballhof, what were the unforeseen circumstances’?" she captioned her post.

Jordon Hudson at the UNC-Duke game

Jordon Hudson chats with Chapel Hill Police during warmups prior to the North Carolina Tar Heels game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

She was then spotted at the Tar Heels’ game wearing a shirt with the logo of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on it. 

The Florida massage parlor was the target of a prostitution sting bust that netted Patriots team owner Robert Kraft in 2019. Kraft had a charge related to the arrest dropped.

Hudson’s actions came after Belichick was left out of the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The decision by voters to leave him out caused shock and awe in the NFL world.

Kraft was also left out of the Hall of Fame despite his franchise winning six Super Bowl titles under Belichick and Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson walk

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse. The game took place in Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

Belichick hasn’t spoken out publicly about missing out on the Hall. This year’s class included Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Drew Brees and Roger Craig.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

