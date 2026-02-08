Jordon Hudson goes scorched earth after Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A picture is supposed to be worth a thousand words. It begs the question of how much a graphic tee and a social media screenshot are these days.

Jordon Hudson’s pointed social media activity and T-shirt at a North Carolina men’s basketball game appeared to have major messages behind them in the wake of Bill Belichick, her boyfriend, being left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Hudson, earlier in the week, posted a screenshot of her Pro Football Hall of Fame patches being refunded as Belichick didn’t get into Canton. The email she shared read that her order was canceled "because of unforeseen circumstances."

"Hey @profootballhof, what were the unforeseen circumstances’?" she captioned her post.

She was then spotted at the Tar Heels’ game wearing a shirt with the logo of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on it.

The Florida massage parlor was the target of a prostitution sting bust that netted Patriots team owner Robert Kraft in 2019. Kraft had a charge related to the arrest dropped.

Hudson’s actions came after Belichick was left out of the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The decision by voters to leave him out caused shock and awe in the NFL world.

Kraft was also left out of the Hall of Fame despite his franchise winning six Super Bowl titles under Belichick and Tom Brady.

Belichick hasn’t spoken out publicly about missing out on the Hall. This year’s class included Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Drew Brees and Roger Craig.