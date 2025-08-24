Trump backs Keegan Bradley as Ryder Cup captain set to make crucial decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump put his support behind Keegan Bradley as playing captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team on Saturday night.

Trump wrote about Bradley on his Truth Social account. He also said he would attend one of the Ryder Cup days.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team - As Captain!!!" the president said. "He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!!"

Bradley is on the U.S. Team as captain but he has a major decision as to whether to play in the tournament. No golfer has been a playing Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Bradley is ranked No. 13 in the world and won the Travelers Championship for the second time in his career back in June.

"I promise you we're going to make the best decision for the team and it's going to be controversial either way," he said Friday at the Tour Championship. "I’m ready for it. I know this is the biggest decision of my life."

Bradley will announce the six captains picks on Tuesday but he hasn’t tipped his hand one way or the other. He said his picks will not be shaped by the Tour Championship, calling it a two-year process not one shaped by the latest results.

He was appointed as the captain in July 2024. He said he would consider playing in the event if he qualifies – but that was before he won a FedEx Cup playoff event last year and before he won the Travelers.

"To be honest, I feel like I'm still one of the best players in the world," he said. "I figured the likelihood of being completely out of the picture was probably pretty slim. We've been preparing for this since then. It would be easier if I was top six or way out of it."

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau are the six American men who qualified already.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.