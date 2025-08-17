Scottie Scheffler holes miraculous chip shot from rough to seal BMW Championship victory at Caves Valley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler added another trophy to his PGA Tour case on Sunday, and he secured it in epic fashion with an incredible chip on Hole 17.

Caves Valley Golf Club was the site of this Scheffler masterpiece, where he overtook Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre to win the BMW Championship after shooting 3-under on Sunday to take a two-shot win at 15-under for the tournament.

Scheffler’s second-largest comeback win of his career would not have been possible without his mind-boggling chip just short of the 17th green.

It wasn’t the best lie in the thick rough on the par-3 hole, but Scheffler’s contact was perfect as the ball flew onto the green and started to trickle toward the hole. As the ball’s pace continued, the line looked perfect as it kept tracking toward the cup.

Then, as it was letting off steam, it sunk and the crowd went wild as Scheffler got birdie in the most unconventional way. And in doing so, he sealed the victory over MacIntyre, who was visibly stunned by what he saw.

"Part of me wanted to go at the pin, and I kind of held off there on the left side," Scheffler said of his chip-in on the 17th, per Yahoo Sports. "I knew par wasn’t going to be a bad score on that hole today. Anytime you hole a chip like that, it’s pretty nice. It looked good when it landed, looked good when it was rolling, and it was nice to see that one go in."

MacIntyre was the leader entering Sunday, but he didn’t help his cause by going 3-over in his first five holes. Meanwhile, Scheffler took the lead on the seventh green when he birdied his third hole of the afternoon.

Scheffler knew that par was going to be the winner on 18, and that’s exactly what happened as he celebrated yet another victory on the PGA Tour.

This win on the final round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs was his fifth this season, marking his second straight PGA Tour year of at least five victories. Only Tiger Woods has been able to do that over the last 40 years.

Scheffler’s 2025 season has included two more major titles, as he won at the British Open and the PGA Championship before that. With two Masters green jackets, Scheffler only needs the U.S. Open trophy to complete the career grand slam, which only six other golfers have been able to accomplish over their careers. Rory McIlroy famously completed his at Augusta National in April.

MacIntyre finished 13-under for the week, while Maverick McNealy finished in third at 11-under. Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns rounded out the top five at 10-under.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.