PGA Tour golfer Ben Griffin says he 'overdosed' on creatine amid bad start to BMW Championship final round

PGA Tour golfer Ben Griffin may have had an outside shot at winning the BMW Championship on Sunday if he put together a round similar to how he did on Thursday.

But Griffin’s Sunday started out less than ideal. He carded at least a bogey on the first three holes.

He scored a seven on the par-4 first hole and a six on the par-4 second. He then salvaged a bogey on the third hole. He was able to lock in and record seven birdies on the final 15 holes to put together a final round 69.

Griffin was 3-under par for the tournament and finished tied for 12th with Rory McIlroy and Harris English in the tournament. Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship with a 15-under – two strokes better than Robert Macintyre and four better than Maverick McNealy.

He explained after his round that an issue with creatine caused his chances on the first three holes to slip away. He said that he filled up his water bottle with a "snowball" of creatine and when he took a sip from the bottle he swallowed a massive chunk.

"I’ve never overdosed on creatine before, but I think I did in the moment because I didn’t really drink any water after that," Griffin said, via Golf.com. "I basically just inhaled a snowball. So I started getting super shaky. I’ve never felt like that before and I felt like I had tremors.

"I four-putted 1 and on 2 I like was freaking out and didn’t know what to do. Like I hit it so far out of bounds."

Griffin credited his caddie, Adam Ritthamel, with helping him get through the intense problem."

The North Carolina native has two PGA Tour wins in his career – both coming this season. He won the Zurch Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak and the Charles Schwab Challenge.