Trump expected to attend pivotal LSU-Alabama football game: reports

President Trump’s tour of the sports world may continue over the weekend as he is reportedly expected to attend a pivotal college football matchup between Alabama and LSU.

Trump is making preparations to attend the game between the two SEC rivals, Sports Illustrated reported Monday. It is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season and a game that will include the two top-ranked teams in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the game. It is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start at Bryant-Denny Stadium. An Alabama GOP lawmaker told The Hill he heard that Trump was attending through word of mouth. The school has not commented on the matter.

Trump was on the field for the 2018 national championship game between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. He stayed for the first half before leaving the game.

The president has been making the rounds at several sporting events over the last week or so. Trump was at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. and he was at UFC 244 in New York City. In both instances, Trump received a smattering of cheers and boos from the crowd.

But attending a game in a state in which he won by 28 percentage points in 2016, he may receive a better reception.

