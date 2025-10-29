Jake Paul praises Trump’s leadership, says America is 'healing slowly' under second-term administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During last year's election cycle, Jake Paul urged his dozens of millions of social media followers to vote for President Donald Trump. After he defeated Mike Tyson roughly a week and a half after Trump won, he spontaneously said the country "feels like" it was "back."

Two months after that, Paul and his brother, Logan, were spotted at the inauguration of the 45th and 47th president, but he has been relatively quiet about politics since then.

That comes despite many sweeping moves by the Trump administration, including ICE enforcement, implementing the National Guard in cities to help lower crime and helping free the remaining Israeli hostages overseas.

Just over nine months into Trump's second term, Paul is a fan of what he has seen.

"America is healing slowly. And I think it's in a way that people generally don't understand or can't comprehend, because Trump is doing things that maybe don't make sense to a lot of people but in the long run will pay off and, in the long run, return amazing outcomes for the United States," Paul said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Paul added that Trump is "doing one of the best jobs in all of the presidents in the history of the United States," praising him for not taking action based on feelings but what he feels is simply for the good of the country.

"Just being ruthless and cutthroat, maybe not doing things for public favor or being liked by everybody — I think there are even Republicans who are like, 'Why is this happening? Why is this happening?' They don't know the inner workings and how deep and intricate things are or how big these problems are and how to solve them.

"You just have to have trust in the process and the administration, and I think they're doing a phenomenal job. I think results are what is going to make the most amount of people happy in the end."

Paul is set to fight Gervonta "Tank" Davis in an unsanctioned fight on Nov. 14 in Miami — exactly 52 weeks after he fought Tyson in Dallas.

