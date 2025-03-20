Trump admin to probe Illinois school over allegations girls were forced to change in front of trans student

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation into the Illinois Department of Education, the Chicago Public School District 299 and Deerfield Public Schools District 109 over reported Title IX violations.

The reported violations stem from an alleged incident involving middle school girls being forced to change in the same locker room as a transgender student.

"Congress enacted Title IX to end sex-based discrimination against females in educational programs, and its implementing regulations have long reflected the common sense practice of schools providing separate intimate facilities for males and females," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor in the announcement.

"The architects of Title IX understood that males and females, especially minors, have a right to be free from compelled exposure of their bodies or from engaging in intimate activities—like changing their clothes in a locker room—in front of the opposite sex," Trainor continued.

"This preserves the privacy and safety of all involved, especially young girls. The Department is deeply troubled by these allegations and will investigate this matter fully."

Illinois mother Nicole Georgas brought the situation to light when she filed a civil rights complaint with the Justice Department after alleging that school administrators attempted to force her 13-year-old daughter to change in front of a transgender student in the girls' locker room last month.

She revealed the complaint during a Board of Education meeting for Deerfield Public School District 109 last week, claiming the incident took place last month after her daughter refused to change into her uniform during physical education because a biological male student was present at the time.

"The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight. My 13-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health and privacy are at stake," Georgas said during her speech at the board meeting on Thursday.

According to Georgas, her daughter was "frightened" and "extremely upset" on Feb. 5 when she was using the girls' bathroom and noticed a transgender student was using the facilities at the same time.

"She was told by the administration that a student can use the bathroom as well as a female locker room because they now identify as female," Georgas said of the explanation administrators allegedly provided to her daughter.

Georgas then raised the issue to the school’s administration, noting to them that she believed it was a direct violation of President Donald Trump’s Keeping Men out of Women's Sports executive order. She said in her speech that the administration informed her that, under the direction of their legal counsel, the student was free to use both the girls' bathroom and the girls' locker room.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Deerfield Public Schools District 109 said no student is required to change in front of others in the locker room and added that the school's policies align with state law.

"District 109 is committed to providing a learning environment where all students and staff are respected and supported. Our policies and procedures, including student use of locker rooms, align with state laws, the Illinois School Code, and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) guidance. No student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others in locker rooms. All students in the middle schools have multiple options to change in a private location if they wish."

