Troy Aikman suggests Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift tied the knot during NFL broadcast: 'The missus liked it'

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was in the broadcast booth on Monday night as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the visiting New Orleans Saints.

In the second quarter, nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce grabbed one of what ended up being nine catches on the night. Aikman, the "Monday Night Football" analyst, proceeded to praise Kelce for the reception.

But as the television cameras switched to a shot of Kelce's girlfriend, frequent Chiefs game attendee Taylor Swift, Aikman offered some additional color about the couple. "The missus likes it," he said.

Aikman's longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, attempted to correct the suggestion that the football player and pop star were somehow keeping their marriage under wraps.

"You know they’re not married?" Buck asked Aikman.

Aikman responded by saying he was aware of their status and acknowledged the remark could end up getting him in hot water. "Oh I know," Aikman told him. "I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that."

Swift's presence in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium also caught former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's attention during his latest appearance on the "ManningCast."

"Big first half for Kelce, too big, too big," the six-time Super Bowl champion coach quipped as Peyton Manning and his brother Eli laughed.

Swift attended the game with her father, Scott Swift. Meanwhile, Travis' brother and "Monday Night Football" contributor Jason Kelce was on hand.

The Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints improved the defending champions' record this season to 5-0. The Chiefs are on a bye for Week 6, before playing in a Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20.

