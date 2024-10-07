Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

'ManningCast' gets awkward as Taylor Swift appears on screen during broadcast

Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in 2 weeks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Julian Edelman predicts if Bill Belichick could end up with Giants or another team | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman predicts if Bill Belichick could end up with Giants or another team | The Herd

FOX Sports' Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss whether Bill Belichick could return to coaching next season, along with some possible destinations.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

There was no Taylor Swift talk in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints matchup on the "ManningCast" on Monday night, but things did get a bit awkward when she appeared on the screen.

Bill Belichick joined Peyton and Eli Manning for most of the first half as they saw the Chiefs go up 16-7 after the first two quarters of the game. Toward the end of the second quarter, the ESPN broadcast showed Swift on the screen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift and her dad

Taylor Swift stands as she watches from a suite next to her dad, Scott Swift, during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Crickets.

The "ManningCast" simulcast showed the Manning brothers smiling as Belichick talked about Kelce’s first half. There was a long silence before the broadcast moved back to the game.

The awkward moment caught the attention of social media.

The Mannings did not talk to Belichick about his apparent Swift fandom. Belichick was seen in recent Instagram photos with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, wearing a Swift shirt.

BROWNS ARE IN 'THE WORST SITUATION IN PRO SPORTS,' EX-NFL QUARTERBACK SAYS

Bill Belichick talks to reporters

New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Last year, Belichick complimented Kelce for shooting his shot with Swift and having a blossoming relationship. The Kelce-Swift romance had a stranglehold on the NFL, and it went all the way to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

Belichick also praised Swift last summer for performing one of her "Eras Tour" shows in the rain at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs. She had missed the last two games while Kansas City was on the road.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.