'ManningCast' gets awkward as Taylor Swift appears on screen during broadcast

There was no Taylor Swift talk in the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints matchup on the "ManningCast" on Monday night, but things did get a bit awkward when she appeared on the screen.

Bill Belichick joined Peyton and Eli Manning for most of the first half as they saw the Chiefs go up 16-7 after the first two quarters of the game. Toward the end of the second quarter, the ESPN broadcast showed Swift on the screen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Crickets.

The "ManningCast" simulcast showed the Manning brothers smiling as Belichick talked about Kelce’s first half. There was a long silence before the broadcast moved back to the game.

The awkward moment caught the attention of social media.

The Mannings did not talk to Belichick about his apparent Swift fandom. Belichick was seen in recent Instagram photos with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, wearing a Swift shirt.

BROWNS ARE IN 'THE WORST SITUATION IN PRO SPORTS,' EX-NFL QUARTERBACK SAYS

Last year, Belichick complimented Kelce for shooting his shot with Swift and having a blossoming relationship. The Kelce-Swift romance had a stranglehold on the NFL, and it went all the way to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

Belichick also praised Swift last summer for performing one of her "Eras Tour" shows in the rain at Gillette Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs. She had missed the last two games while Kansas City was on the road.