Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested on felony vandalism charge in Beverly Hills

Garcia beat Devin Haney in April

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested in California on Saturday more than a month after his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Garcia was arrested on a felony vandalism charge after a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing around $15,000 worth of damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN. He was reportedly arrested outside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia, left, taunts Devin Haney during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Garcia’s lawyer, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia could also face a public intoxication charge. The boxer was taken to a hospital after complaining of an issue after his arrest. 

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said, adding Garcia recently lost his mother. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. 

Ryan Garcia yells

Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Devin Haney at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

Garcia asked for prayers on X.

Ryan Garcia in Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia at Giorgio Baldi on June 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay," he wrote on X.

