Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested on felony vandalism charge in Beverly Hills

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested in California on Saturday more than a month after his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Garcia was arrested on a felony vandalism charge after a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing around $15,000 worth of damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN. He was reportedly arrested outside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Garcia’s lawyer, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia could also face a public intoxication charge. The boxer was taken to a hospital after complaining of an issue after his arrest.

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said, adding Garcia recently lost his mother. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges.

"We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

Garcia asked for prayers on X.

"This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay," he wrote on X.